Mangaldai Civil Hospital Unveils New Facilities on Independence Day, Transforming Patient Care and Infrastructure

MANGALDAI: The combined initiative of Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das and District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey finally has transformed the long felt dream of a well equipped district hospital at Mangaldai with a patient friendly clean environment into the reality on the 78th Independence Day as several new infrastructure and projects were dedicated to the patients, doctors and attendants. This newly added infrastructures in Mangaldai Civil Hospital are Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL), Physiotherapy unit, Geriatric Ward, Extension of female wards, 12 bedded Paediatric ICU with HDU facilities, Extension of Paying Cabin with air conditioned and non air conditioned for general patients and Semi ICU wards (Male and Female).

Minister for Handloom and Textiles etc Urkhao Gwra Brahma after taking part in the official I-Day celebration as the chief guest at Parade Ground here, dedicated these newly introduced services for the patients not only of Darrang district, but of Udalguri too. Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislators Basanta Das and Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey and officials of Health departments were also present in the function.

Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das immediately after taking over as the Chairman of the Management Committee of Mangaldai Civil Hospital, with the active support from District Commissioner Ngatey has personally undertaken the cleanliness drive in the hospital complex and collected 60 truck loads of garbages dumped in the hospital complex to make the hospital clean. He also repaired 35 out of 52 air conditioners and installed in different rooms. Further legislator Das installed 60 ceiling fans in different wards and painted the entire hospital complex to give it a new look. Taking a bold step, he removed the parking of vehicles in front of the hospital.

Earlier Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma ceremonially hoisted the tricolour at Parade Ground here and inspected the guard of honour in presence of about 10,000 people. He also honoured the family members of the Freedom Fighters and Loktantra Senani.

Also Read: West Karbi Anglong DC Honors Ex-Servicemen on 78th Independence Day Under 'Veeron ka Vandhan' Theme

Also Watch: