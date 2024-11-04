Assam: Priest Found Dead Inside Durga Temple In Nagaon

NAGAON: In a tragic turn of event, a priest was discovered dead inside a temple premises in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Damodar Guruji hailing from Karbi Anglong who was found hanging from the ceiling of the Bamuni Sarbajanin Durga Mandir in Barhampur on Monday morning, sending shockwaves among the local community.

Local residents immediately informed about the sudden death of the priest to the police who swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated a preliminary inquiry.

Based on the probe, the cops suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, authorities are exploring all possible angles surrounding the circumstances of his death.