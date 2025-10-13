Assam: Programme held in Gaurisagar to honour dedicated social workers

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Sivasagar branch of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya (PBKIVV), commonly known as the Brahma Kumaris, a global spiritual organization, organized a soulful and inspiring programme titled ‘Honouring the pillars of Society’ on Friday evening. It aimed to honour the selfless social workers of society who have been serving the community with dedication and compassion, and to spread awareness on the importance of social responsibility and public relations.

The event commenced at 5:00 pm, setting a serene and spiritual atmosphere. The guests were accorded a warm welcome with gamuchas, badges, and saplings by the Brahma Kumaris sisters. This was followed by a welcome dance performed by BK Ranju from Geleky. Later, BK Birendra Bhai, Zonal Coordinator of PPBKIVV, Social Service Wing, presented an overview of the activities of the Brahma Kumaris and their initiatives in the field of social service. His presentation highlighted the organization’s commitment towards building a value-based society through spirituality and self-transformation.

Thereafter, BK EV Girish Bhaiji, an International Motivational Speaker of the Brahma Kumaris, stressed on the topic ‘Social Responsibility and Public Relations.’ His words deeply inspired the audience, emphasizing that true social service begins with self-management, empathy, and a sense of responsibility towards humanity.

Bipin Chowdang, noted artiste and lyricist, graced the occasion as distinguished guest and he appreciated the Brahma Kumaris’ efforts in promoting moral and social values in society.

Meenakshi Permey, Additional District Collector of Sivasagar, took part as chief guest and addressed the gathering, commending the noble work done by the organization and encouraging everyone to continue serving society selflessly. BK Rajni Didi, In-Charge of the Tinsukia Sub Zone, bestowed her divine blessings upon all, urging everyone to practice purity and peace in their daily lives.

The most awaited part of the event was the felicitation ceremony, where 30 dedicated social workers, referred to as the ‘Pillars of Society,’ were honoured for their remarkable contributions in their respective fields. The felicitation programme was anchored by Dr Arun Changkakoty, former Joint Director of the Agricultural Department of Assam.

