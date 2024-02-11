Assam: Prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC promulgated at HSLC, HS Final exam centres

LAKHIMPUR: In view of the likelihood of occurrence of the law and order due to large-scale gatherings of guardians, well- wishers of the candidates appearing in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination and Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination being conducted by Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) in Lakhimpur district along with the rest of the State from February 16 to March 4 and February 23 to March 13, respectively, the District Magistrate of Lakhimpur, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS, in exercise of the power conferred upon her under Section 144 CrPC of Indian Penal Code, has promulgated prohibitory order by prohibiting various activities in and around the examination centres under the district. The order has been made effective to check every chances of breach in the peace and public tranquility by miscreants and anti-social elements in and around the examination centres, which may further cause inconvenience to the candidates, thereby disrupting the examination process and to maintain a conducive environment for the candidates appearing in the HSLC and HS Final Examinations in the district until its completion and safety throughout the aforementioned period.

According to the order issued vide NO. E-12675/DFA/192544 dated 08/02/2024 by the District Magistrate, the assembly of three or more persons has been prohibited within a radius of 100 metres around the examination centres during the hours of examination, except for the candidates, the examiners and the staff on duty.

Moreover, carrying of any weapon, explosives or any other dangerous substances within a radius of 100 metres around the examination centres, entry of any person, who has a criminal record or who is suspected of carrying out any anti-social activity, within a radius of 100 metres around the examination centres have also been prohibited. The same order has further prohibited the entry of vehicles, other than that of the examiners, invigilators, officials and staff engaged in the examination beyond 100 metres of the said examination centres. The use of loudspeakers, public address systems or any other sound-producing devices has been strictly prohibited within a radius of 100 meters from the examination venues of SEBA and AHSEC Examinations, 2024 till the completion of the same. The prohibition will be remaining in force till the completion of the examinations and any violation to this order will be prosecuted under relevant section of law.

