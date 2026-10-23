Assam: Prominent social worker Konpai Das deprived of government assistance

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Konpai Das, a senior citizen from Chinakan village in Kuruabahi and a former prominent social organiser and social worker, continues to remain deprived of the benefits of government welfare schemes. The fact that his family has not received government assistance or the benefit of a government-provided house to date has drawn the attention of concerned sections of society.

Konpai Das had once worked with dedication for the social, cultural, and educational development of the greater Kuruabahi region. He was one of the key figures behind several organisations and institutions in the area. Besides being associated with the establishment of Kuruabahi Chinakan Primary School, he had also donated his own land for setting up the institution. His contribution towards creating better educational opportunities for future generations of the community is particularly noteworthy.

He served as the founding secretary of the Kuruabahi Milita Silpi Samaj Natya Mandir and was also the founding secretary of the Radhika Library at Chinakan. In addition, he served two terms as vice-president of the Kuruabahi Cooperative Society and contributed to public service as a member of the Golaghat district committee of the Scheduled Caste Council.

His contributions to the religious and spiritual spheres were also significant. Representing Golaghat district on behalf of the Mahapurushiya Srimanta Sankar Sangha, he participated in various state-level programmes and religious discussion meetings held in different districts of Assam, making valuable contributions to social and religious activities.

Now, owing to age-related difficulties, Konpai Das is no longer able to devote time to social activities as he once did. At this stage of his life, his family feels the need for government assistance and support. The present circumstances of a senior citizen who devoted a significant part of his life to the welfare of society raise an important question from a humanitarian perspective.

In view of his contributions to society, concerned citizens have appealed to Atul Bora, Cabinet Minister and MLA of the Bokakhat constituency, to extend a helping hand to Konpai Das’s family.