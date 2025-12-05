Assam: Prominent woman Pakhili Hazarika passes away in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Pakhili Hazarika, a prominent woman of Kuruwabahi Merkan village under Bokakhat sub-division, passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 73. She had been admitted to the Bokakhat Kamala Miri Civil Hospital on Wednesday morning due to health-related issues, where she breathed her last in the evening following cardiac arrest.

Late Pakhili Hazarika was the second wife of Late Khetekeshwar Hazarika, a distinguished teacher, social worker, and a dedicated worker of the Communist Party of India in Kuruwabahi. The family of the Late Khetekeshwar Hazarika is widely-known as one of the prominent cultural families of Kuruwabahi, and the Late Pakhili Hazarika was one of the main sources of encouragement behind the family’s various cultural and social activities. At the time of her death, she is survived by one son, a daughter-in-law, two grandsons and their wives, and a great-granddaughter. The demise of this prominent woman has cast a deep shadow of grief across the entire region.

