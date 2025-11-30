Playwright and comedian Tirap Roy Choudhury passes away at 53

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Prominent playwright and comic actor Tirap Roy Choudhury (53 years) of Barpara, Bongaigaon, passed away on Saturday at 7:35 am at GMCH, leaving the town and the state in grief.

Born on November 18, 1972, Tirap was deeply involved in theatre from childhood. He studied at Barpara No.1 Primary School, Birjhora HS School, Darrang College, and later pursued BCom at Bongaigaon College.

He wrote several well-known plays such as Abooj, Chinor, Satikar Bitorkito Mohajakh, Bansharamor Bagan, Samorpon, and Joy Porajoy. A founder of ‘Hies-Lice,’ he also acted in the popular serial Khaplang Kai and produced VCD films like ‘O Dadi Nakhais te.’ Tirap was associated with Shankarjyoti Mini Theatre, contributing as both actor and playwright.

His body was brought to his Barpara home, where organizations including Nabajeuti Club, Jyoti Sangha, Bongaigaon Artistes’ Society, ACRASU, Raijor Dal, KMSS, Greater Bongaigaon Press Club, Bongaigaon AASU, and KAC EM Purabi Sarkar paid tributes.

He was cremated at the Bongaigaon crematorium. He leaves behind his wife Nilumoni Roy Choudhury and son Riyan Roy Choudhury.

