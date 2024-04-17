Assam: Property Worth Lakhs Gutted As Massive Fire Engulfs House In Margherita

TINSUKIA: In an unfortunate incident, a devastating fire erupted in Jagun's Lakla Kankan village during the wee hours of April 17.

A house was engulfed in the massive flames which inflicted huge financial loss as the property estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed.

As the state of Assam was celebrating Rongali Bihu, tragedy struck as Manoh Shungkrang, hailing from Jagun in Assam's Tinsukia district, woke up to a nightmare as his house was gutted in the fire on April 17.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this unexpected incident which left the affected people traumatized.