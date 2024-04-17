Assam: Property Worth Lakhs Gutted As Massive Fire Engulfs House In Margherita
TINSUKIA: In an unfortunate incident, a devastating fire erupted in Jagun's Lakla Kankan village during the wee hours of April 17.
A house was engulfed in the massive flames which inflicted huge financial loss as the property estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed.
As the state of Assam was celebrating Rongali Bihu, tragedy struck as Manoh Shungkrang, hailing from Jagun in Assam's Tinsukia district, woke up to a nightmare as his house was gutted in the fire on April 17.
Fortunately, no one was injured in this unexpected incident which left the affected people traumatized.
However, the property estimated to be worth approximately Rs 3 lakh was annihilated in the destructive blaze.
Following the incident, the fire brigade was immediately summoned. Although they arrived late at the scene, the fire brigade was able to douse the flames, thereby bringing the situation under control.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that occurred earlier last month, a massive fire erupted near Kathmill Chariali in Assam's Nagaon district.
The cops have said that this incident occurred on the night of March 3 and properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the massive blaze.
The police have revealed that at least five houses incurred damages in the fire.
In a major sigh of relief, no casualties had been reported in this incident, the cops further said.
The fire officials, with the help of the police and local residents, extinguished the fire.
The cops had initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.