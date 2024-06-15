Assam: Public Concerns Mount Over Deteriorating NH-15 Stretch Between Tezpur and Baihata Chariali

TEZPUR: The deteriorating condition of National Highway 15, particularly the stretch connecting Tezpur to Baihata Chariali, is sparking growing public concerns. Local residents, commuters and transport operators have voiced their frustration about the state of disrepair, which is causing significant disruptions and posing safety hazards. NH-15 is a vital road link in the northern belt of the region, connecting the Indo-China border areas in Arunachal Pradesh with the rest of the country.

The 130 km stretch of NH-15, a crucial link for traffic between Tezpur and Baihata Chariali via Dhekiajuli, Orang, Rowta, Kharupetia and Mangaldoi, has been plagued by numerous issues. Large potholes, eroded road surface, and inadequate drainage systems have made the highway treacherous, especially during the monsoon season. Frequent traffic jams and vehicle breakdowns have become a daily ordeal for travellers.

This road is considered the lifeline of the north-eastern region. However, in recent years, the poor condition of this national highway has made life miserable for the common people. Immediate and substantial repairs are necessary to provide relief. Moreover, efforts are underway to upgrade the infrastructure. The concerned agencies are currently conducting a survey to explore the feasibility of converting this road stretch into a four-lane highway. This upgrade aims to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and boost economic development in the region, providing long-term benefits to the local population and the overall connectivity of the north-eastern States.

Residents of the areas surrounding the highway have expressed their concerns over the lack of maintenance and timely repairs. “The condition of the road is worsening by the day. It is not only causing inconvenience but is also dangerous, especially for two-wheelers and small vehicles,” said Amit Rajkunwar, a social activist, “We have reported this to the authorities multiple times, but no substantial action has been taken yet.”

Transport operators have also highlighted the economic impact due to the poor road condition. “The bad state of the highway is affecting our business severely. Delivery times have increased, and the wear and tear on our vehicles is costing us a lot,” said Daljit Singh, a truck driver who frequently uses the route.

Meanwhile, the sluggish progress on the construction of the Mission Chariali flyover, which is intended to connect NH-37(A), has significantly compounded the difficulties faced by the public. This prolonged delay has led to increased traffic congestion and safety concerns, causing considerable inconvenience to daily commuters and local residents who rely on this route for their transportation needs. The lack of timely completion of this crucial infrastructure project has only added to the frustrations of the community, who are eagerly awaiting relief from the persistent traffic bottlenecks.

In response to the growing outcry, local political leaders and civic groups have begun pressuring the authorities for immediate intervention. “NH-15 is a vital artery for trade and connectivity in our region, and its current condition is unacceptable. We demand urgent repairs and regular maintenance to ensure the safety and convenience of all users,” said KhanjanNath, a local activist.

