Assam: Public frustration grows with traffic nightmare in Rangapara

TEZPUR: Once known for its vibrant tea gardens and as a major railway hub of Assam, Rangapara town in Sonitpur district is now grappling with a growing traffic crisis that has left residents frustrated and anxious. What was once a peaceful small town has now turned into a gridlocked mess, with traffic congestion worsening day by day, especially along the lifelines of the town, Gopinath Bordoloi Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Locals allege that despite repeated complaints, the administration had failed to take concrete steps to address the problem. The situation has reached a breaking point, with commuters facing long delays, frequent accidents, and an overall decline in road safety.

One of the primary reasons behind the traffic chaos is illegal encroachment of footpaths and roadsides by shops, vendors, and unauthorized structures. This has drastically reduced road space, forcing vehicles and pedestrians to share the same lanes. The problem is compounded by the random parking of e-rickshaws, two-wheelers, and private cars, which often block the main roads and choke the flow of traffic.

In addition, the movement of dumpers and tractors carrying sand, gravel, and construction materials during daytime hours has turned commuting into a hazardous experience. These heavy vehicles, meant to operate at night or on designated routes, continue to ply through the busiest stretches of town, creating bottlenecks and heightening the risk of accidents.

The rapid rise of passenger e-rickshaws, though initially welcomed as an affordable mode of transport, has now created fresh challenges. Many e-rickshaw drivers operate without following basic safety rules. Locals complain that these vehicles, instead of carrying passengers, are now used to transport bricks, iron rods, and other goods, thereby increasing the chances of collisions.

At night, most e-rickshaws run without proper headlights or low-beam lights, making it dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians. Sudden u-turns without indicators and rash overtaking by inexperienced drivers have become common causes of accidents in the town.

What has alarmed residents even more is the presence of underage drivers operating e-rickshaws. This illegal practice not only violates traffic laws but also exposes passengers and pedestrians to grave danger. “How can school-going minors be allowed to drive passenger vehicles? It’s a ticking time bomb,” remarked a concerned citizen.

The people of Rangapara have now started voicing strong demands for corrective measures. They want the government to introduce compulsory registration of all e-rickshaws, verify the age and qualifications of drivers, and regulate their movement within town limits. They have also urged authorities to restrict the entry of dumpers and tractors during busy hours and to clear illegal encroachments immediately.

Several residents believe that the only solution lies in building a well-planned and modern transport system for Rangapara, along with stricter enforcement of traffic rules. “We are not against development or new vehicles, but there must be rules. Without discipline, Rangapara’s roads will become unlivable,” said a local shopkeeper.

Despite the presence of key government offices, including the Sub-Divisional Commissioner’s office, Sub-Divisional Police Commissioner’s office, and the Executive Officer of Rangapara Municipality, the traffic issue continues to spiral out of control. Citizens argue that the lack of seriousness and accountability from the administration has allowed the problem to fester for years.

Social worker Mridul Deka observed that with the steady rise in Rangapara’s population and the rapid increase in private vehicles, the present traffic situation could soon escalate into a major crisis if timely measures were not taken. He further noted that unless the administration addresses the issue with seriousness, Rangapara’s recognition as the ‘rail and tea town’ may gradually be overshadowed by its growing image of congestion and disorder.

