Head-on collision between car and e-rickshaw leaves three critical at Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A road accident took place in Demow Dekhari Tinali at NH-37 road on Tuesday afternoon between a Tata Punch car and an e-rickshaw, where three persons in the e-rickshaw were seriously injured. According to information received, the Tata Punch car (AS06AJ 0595), which was coming from Dibrugarh and heading towards Demow Raichai, and the e-rickshaw, which was coming from the opposite side, had a head-on collision, due to which Amulya Hazarika, Sumit Chauhan, and Rajib Majhi were seriously injured. Amulya Hazarika was driving the e-rickshaw.

The three seriously injured persons were immediately taken to Demow Model Hospital, and after primary treatment, were sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for better treatment, informed a health official of Demow Model Hospital. Two ladies and the person driving the car were also injured.

The Demow police reached the accident area and brought the Tata Punch car and e-rickshaw to the Demow police station.

Also Read: Badulipar accident: Woman dies, biker injured on National Highway 37

Also Watch: