Assam: Public Health Engineering Department conference of assistant executive engineers concludes in Sonitpur

Tezpur: A three-day-long conference of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was held at the Convention Centre in Sonitpur from May 19 to May 21.

The event brought together participants from the Lower Assam Zone, Barak Valley Zone, BTR and DHAC, focusing on various aspects of the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam.

The conference commenced with a keynote address and conceptual deliberation by the Mission Director of JJM Assam, Kailash Karthik N. In his address, the Mission Director emphasised the roles and responsibilities of AEEs, highlighting the state government’s vision to make Assam a leading state in the successful execution of JJM schemes. He underscored the importance of the AEEs’ contributions to achieving this goal.

The District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, also attended the convention and shared his insights on the execution of JJM in his district. He stressed the significance of inter-departmental coordination and active community participation for the success of the mission.

Throughout the three days, the conference covered numerous critical topics related to JJM, including source sustainability, community engagement, procurement, and project management, Detailed Project Report (DPR), checklist, and strategies for new schemes,

24x7 water supply schemes, paradigm shifts in water supply IoT and automation for water supply schemes, monitoring and surveillance of water quality, strengthening water testing laboratories, innovations and technological advancements, operation and maintenance of multi-village schemes, field issues, and their solutions.

Additionally, discussions were held on office administration and procedures, legal aspects concerning corruption and unfair practices, and the importance of physical fitness, healthy eating, and a healthy lifestyle.

On the closing day, Sumit Sattawan, the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), delivered an insightful speech on time and media management and inter-departmental coordination. He also highlighted the critical role of accurate planning and technological interventions in the successful completion of the mission. Participating as Chief Guest, Syedain Abbasi, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, reiterated the vital role of AEEs in ensuring the quality of public life by providing safe drinking water. He also emphasised close monitoring of schemes, community participation, technological intervention, and inter-departmental coordination. He urged the AEEs to work with the utmost dedication and devotion.

The event was also attended by the Special Secretary, PHED, Government of Assam, the Additional MD, JJM Assam, the Chief Engineer, PHED (Water), Assam, and other senior officials of Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam.

Also Read: All Tai Asom Students’ Union’s memorandum to chairman of Tea Board of India on tea leaf issue

Also Watch: