Investigation into grain-like weeds in Boro paddy fields conducted in Sonitpur district of Assam

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Sonitpur District Agriculture Department has begun an on-site investigation to determine the cause and find a solution to the recent issue of grain-like weeds emerging in the Boro paddy fields instead of rice.

Farmers in the Bhojkhowa Chapori area of Tezpur in Sonitpur district have reported that their boro rice fields, cultivated with seeds they purchased, are producing grain-like weeds instead of rice. Regarding this problem, a team of departmental representatives, led by Sonitpur District Agriculture Officer Pranjal Sarmah, visited the fields of the farmer Jamaluddin in the Dipota agriculture circle to begin the investigation and take all necessary steps.

The District Agriculture Department has already sought assistance from the Agricultural Science Center for appropriate testing of these grain-like weeds. The department has promised the farmers that they will take appropriate measures after discussing the issue with them. Additionally, the team of representatives inspected the specific seed depots and fertilizer stores where the farmers purchased their seeds. During the field visit, the representative team was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Zakir Hussain, Assistant Agriculture Inspector Vedanta Bikash Das, District Media Expert Bitupan Saikia and other officials.

