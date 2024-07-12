Assam: Public Meeting Organised Regarding PGR and VGR Conservation

Kheroni: A significant gathering of people belonging to the Karbi community held in the Kheroni region of West Karbi Anglong District to discuss and promote the conservation of PGR and VGR land in the district.

In the presence of thousands of people belonging to the Karbi community, a massive meeting was held at the Kheroni High School Playground to advocate for the conservation of PGR and VGR land under the leadership of the Karbi Autonomous Council.

The gathering demanded the eviction of people living in illegal occupation of PGR and VGR land under the Karbi Autonomous Council at the earliest. Looking ahead, the focus will be on ensuring the safety of the Karbi community and maintaining the land and the traditional heritage that is crucial to their identity, they mentioned.

On the other hand, the Karbi community points out that they have been raising their voices on this issue for years. And now they are urging the leaders of the present BJP-led Karbi Autonomous Council to talk to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and get things moving on this matter and protect their interests.

Previously, another meeting was organised at Kheroni in the West Karbi Anglong district of the state of Assam to highlight the problems caused by encroachment in the land reserved for Professional Grazing Reserves and Village Grazing Reserves in the district.

A large number of local citizens including youth belonging to the Karbi community took part in a press meet in Kheroni. The participants of the meeting raised questions against the local administration as to why no steps were taken by the Karbi Autonomous Council or the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang towards evicting the encroachers in the Professional Grazing Reserves and Village Grazing Reserves in the region. They also highlighted the lack of any notification or order from the authorities in this direction.