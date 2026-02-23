Assam Public Service Commission: Abdul Matlib of Sivasagar secures ACS rank

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Abdul Matlib, son of Abdul Azim, former Vice-Principal of Jhanji Hemnath Sarma College, and Ila Begum of Morabazar, on the outskirts of Jhanji in Sivasagar, has brought laurels to the district shining in the recently declared APSC examination.

Matlib, an engineering graduate, took his schooling from Amguri Jnan Bikas Vidyapeeth and Amguri Auniati Hemchandra Deb Higher Secondary School. He later passed his HSLC from Tezpur Government Multipurpose Higher Secondary and enrolled in Dibrugarh Salt Brook Academy for Higher Secondary Science stream. Matlib graduated from Jorhat Engineering College with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree and worked for Kirloskar company for a while.

He passed the ADRE examination conducted by the Government of Assam and joined the office of the Director, Inland Water Transport Department, Government of Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, on June 1, 2023, before being selected for ACS.

He was congratulated by his admirers, well-wishers, friends, and the Morabazar Mosque Committee. In an interaction with the media Matlib said, “Initially, my goal was to become an engineer but later I became interested in becoming an administrative officer after seeing the way the heads of departments worked and their skills and strategies to take the right decisions at the right time.”

