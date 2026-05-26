Assam: Puppet Bhaona Performance Enthrals Students at Bokakhat School

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Despite being affected by annual floods, the Japoripathar ME School of Bokakhat, under the Golaghat West Education Block, has consistently introduced innovative ideas to keep students actively engaged in academics.

On Monday, as part of a ‘Toy-Based Activity,’ the school organised a puppet Bhaona titled ‘Hari Haror Juddha’ (The Battle of Hari and Hara). Earlier, the school had also secured a place among Assam’s eight cleanest schools. On Saturday, the puppet performance was showcased before journalists, invited guests, parents, and students in Bokakhat.

Also Read: Assam’s Traditional Bhaona Performed for the First Time in Chennai