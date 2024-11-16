Assam: Raax festival begins amidst enchanting autumn full moon

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The mesmerizing autumn nights, popularly referred to as ‘Xarat kalor ratri oti bitupon’ in Assamese, are a time to behold nature’s magic. Today is the ‘Purnima,’ or full moon, of the autumn season. This is the time when people in upper and lower Assam celebrate the Raax festival, immersing themselves in the glory of Lord Krishna. People from all over, including those from abroad, are gathered at the Raax venues.

River island Majuli is popular for its xatras and the annual Raax festival. This year is no different, as people have assembled in large numbers to celebrate the Raax festival. There are 35 xatras in Majuli, and most of them have organized the Raax festival, which is observed with traditional fervour here.

A three-day Raax festival has started at Majuli’s Garmur Satra, one of the better-known xatras, and the ‘Shri Krishnor Sampurna Raax Leela,’ written by its former Xatradhikar late Pitambar Dev Goswami, was performed on Friday. Talking to The Sentinel, present Xatradhikar of Garmur Satra, Parmananda Dev Goswami said, “In the last few decades, we have been organizing the Raax. This year, it will continue till November 17.”

Dakhinpat Satra was the first xatra, or neo-Vaishnavite monastery, to organize the Raax festival in Majuli. They are continuing the tradition and have organized the festival this year too. The other well-known xatras organizing the Raax this year are Bhogpur Satra, Samaguri Satra, Bengenaati Satra, Dihingpur Satra, and Uttar Kamalabari Satra. The play ‘Keli Gopal’ was performed at Uttar Kamalabari Satra today. ‘Keli Gopal’ is a 16th-century drama written by Srimanta Sankaradeva. The play is mainly about the glory of Krishna, but it also includes a variety of emotions, including shringaar, bhakti, and more.

Several places in lower Assam are also organizing Raax. Nalbari, Palasbari, Howly, Chhaygaon, Rampur, Mirza, Nagerbera, Bongaigaon, and Mangaldai are some of the places where Raax is being held. During the inauguration of the Raax festival at Nalbari, prominent actors Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram, and Dipika Chikhlia, the actress who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s popular 1987 television series Ramayan, were present. State cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was also present at the inaugural ceremony of Raax at Nalbari.

Meanwhile, a 13-day-long Raax festival at Palasbari also started today. It was inaugurated by Gauhati University VC Noni Gopal Mahanta. The festival is also organized at Guwahati’s Lokhra and Japorigog.

It should be mentioned here that the presentation of Raax is different in upper and lower Assam. In upper Assam, Raax Leela is performed by live actors while idols are used to present the Raax in lower Assam. The life and activities of Lord Krishna, right from the time of his birth to his ‘Leela’ with ‘Gopis,’ are showcased with the help of idols at the Raax in lower Assam.

