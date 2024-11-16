CBI Investigates 41 Online Fraud Cases in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of 41 online trading cases in Assam, following a recommendation from the state government.

The CBI speeded up its probe, conducting fresh searches across 92 locations in five states, leading to the seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, seven hard drives, and 11 laptops.

It its investigation, the CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived in these unregulated deposit schemes. In one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., the CBI apprehended the primary accused, who had been evading arrest since the lodging of the FIR. He was, however, traced in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered. The accused was subsequently produced before the Court of the Special Judge (CBI cases) that granted CBI custody for interrogation and further investigation.

