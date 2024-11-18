Assam: Raax Purnima Celebrated with Traditional ‘Ankiya Bhaona’ in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The serene premises of Golok Maina Parijat in Lepetkata, Dibrugarh, came alive with cultural fervor and devotion during the Raax Mahotsav and Raax Purnima celebrations on November 15.

Organized collaboratively by Golok Maina Parijat, Dibrugarh, and Raag Ragini Sangit Carca Kendra Sivasagar, the highlight of the event was the performance of the traditional Ankiya Bhaona ‘Keli Gopal,’ a masterpiece composed by Srimanta Sankaradeva. The event commenced with a naam prasanga during the daytime where performers and devotees offered soulful prayers, seeking divine blessings.

The atmosphere resonated with spirituality, setting the tone for the grand evening performance. A significant feature of this year’s Bhaona was the active participation of the local children from Lepetkata, who took on the roles of performers as well as actors, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm. Their performance left the audience mesmerized, reflecting the dedication and effort of both the children and their mentors. The Bhaona was meticulously directed by Anudhriti Mahanta, Dr. Arun Mahanta, Ishita Goswami, and Shreya Goswami.

Their vision and expertise ensured a flawless portrayal of the intricate themes of ‘Keli Gopal,’ which narrates various episodes from the life of Lord Krishna, blending devotion with artistry.

Complementing the theatrical elements, the music department added depth and emotion to the Bhaona performance. Prasanta Das, Bastab Koch, Abhigyan Dutta, Chitralekha Borgohain, Angshumala Dutta, and Ayushman Goswami contributed significantly to the musical aspect, enhancing the overall impact of the performance. The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, whose presence was a source of inspiration for the young performers. Sri Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Khowang Assembly Constituency, also attended the occasion, lauding the organizers for their efforts in preserving and promoting Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

The programme was organized under the leadership and guidance of Rupankar Goswami and Papori Goswami, whose meticulous planning and coordination made the event a grand success.

