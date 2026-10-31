PM-KISAN: 1.06 Lakh Farmers in Kamrup Receive 24th Instalment

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RANGIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Banaskantha, Gujarat, on Friday released the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, transferring over Rs 18,690 crore directly to the bank accounts of 9.34 crore farmer families across the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Under the 24th instalment, a total of 1,06,275 beneficiary farmers from Kamrup district received financial assistance under the scheme. On the occasion, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kamrup, in collaboration with the district agriculture offices of Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), organised a live webcast of the national-level programme at KVK Kamrup.

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