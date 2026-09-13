Assam Rail Passengers' Association seeks better facilities at Goalpara railway station

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district unit of the Assam Rail Passengers' Association (ARPA) has submitted a memorandum seeking urgent improvement of passenger amenities and railway services at Goalpara town railway station. In the memorandum dated September 8, the association placed a 10-point charter of demands for the greater interest of railway passengers, railway personnel, and the general public.

Among its key demands, the association sought immediate installation of a lift/escalator for senior citizens, patients and persons with disabilities, along with a ramp on the western side of the platform to facilitate movement of wheelchair users.

The association also demanded that the Demonstration Passenger Train be replaced by an EMU train, and that Goalpara town railway station be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

It further called for the extension and construction of full sheds over Platforms No. 1 and 2, citing difficulties faced by passengers during train boarding and alighting, particularly during the rainy season.

The association demanded that one Rajdhani Express be diverted via Goalpara town station with a stoppage, while trains including Nos. 19305, 22511, 12503, and 17032, which pass through Goalpara town, should be provided stoppages at the station.

Emphasising passenger hygiene, the association sought daily cleaning of platforms and toilets and immediate construction of modern toilet facilities, stating that the existing toilets have become unusable.

Also Read: Assam: Kulshi River Mining Sparks Outcry as Safety, Environmental Rules Flouted in Udalguri