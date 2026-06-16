Assam Railway Passengers’ Association (ARPA) calls for daily Upper Assam-Barak Valley train

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Railway Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has once again raised concerns over the inadequate intercity rail connectivity within Assam, urging the Central and State Governments to introduce a daily train service between Upper Assam and Barak Valley. The organisation argues that while railway development is often viewed through the lens of interstate connectivity, the need for efficient intrastate rail services remains largely neglected in Assam.

According to ARPA, railway services should not be limited to connecting one state with another, but importance should be accorded to the development of robust intercity rail networks that connect different regions within a state.

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