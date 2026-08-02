Assam: Railway track restoration continues at New Harangajao

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Uncertainty continues to prevail over the full restoration of train services on the Lumding-Badarpur hill section as repair work on the damaged railway tracks at New Harangajao station enters another critical phase. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is carrying out round-the-clock restoration work after nearly 200 metres of track foundation beneath Lines 1 and 2 subsided, severely disrupting rail traffic.

Railway officials said that extensive earth-filling and stone pitching operations are underway to stabilise the affected track bed. Heavy machinery and a large workforce have been deployed to expedite the restoration. However, continuous heavy rainfall over the past two nights has significantly hampered the work, as freshly filled soil has repeatedly become unstable, forcing engineers to proceed with greater caution.

For safety reasons, train operations on Lines 1 and 2 at New Harangajao station remain completely suspended. At present, all train movements are being managed through the single operational Line 3 under strict monitoring, resulting in the cancellation, partial cancellation, and rescheduling of several passenger trains.

The prolonged disruption has severely affected rail connectivity between Northeast India and the Barak Valley, causing widespread inconvenience to passengers. Hundreds of travellers are facing long delays at stations, while many have been unable to reach their destinations on time. Tourists, office-goers, students, and patients travelling for medical treatment are among the worst affected.

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