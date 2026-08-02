Assam: New Inspector of Schools Building inaugurated in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The new and permanent office building of the Inspector of Schools, Biswanath district circle, was inaugurated inside the premises of the district commissioner's office on Friday by Kabita Kakaty Konwar, ADC in charge, Education, in the presence of the inspector of schools Arun Jyoti Dutta, office bearers of All Assam High School Teachers' Association, All Assam ME School Teachers' Association, All Assam Secondary Teachers' Association, retired principals, headmasters, working principals, headmasters among others. Notably, the office of the Inspector of Schools, Biswanath district circle, was established in Biswanath in 2022. Since then, the office has been running in a temporary office at Phalphali, Biswanath Chariali.

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