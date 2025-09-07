Assam: Rangia SSB Launches Computer Training Course

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A 30-day computer training course for 40 students of the border area under the Civil Welfare Programme (North Eastern Region) was inaugurated on Friday by HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia.

In his inaugural speech, Commandant Gupta, said that in today’s time computer education had become compulsory for every student. He said that the training course would give the border students an opportunity to connect with the digital world.

The objective of this training programme is to connect the youth with modern technology, make them aware of the importance of digital education and provide opportunities for employment and career development in the future.

The training is being conducted under the management of NBCE Skill Development, Career Info, Tamulpur.

In the course, students will be trained in subjects like MS Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), Photoshop, PageMaker, and Internet.

