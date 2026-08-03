Assam: Rangia SSB organises a veterinary medical camp at No. 1 Dongargaon

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Rangia: 24th Batalion of Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangia, organised a free veterinary medical camp under Veterinary Civic Action Programme at No. 1 Dongargaon, under BOP Bimlanagar, in Indo-Bhutan border area. The camp was organized under the leadership of Dr. E. Chaoba Singh, Commandant (Veterinary), Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati, with the active participation of the Veterinary Team of the 24th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangia.

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