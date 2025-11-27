SSB (Sasashtra Seema Bal) organizes cleanliness drive at Rangia Railway Station

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion of SSB, (Sasashtra Seema Bal), under the guidance of HK Gupta, Commandant, Rangia, led by Roshan Raj, Assistant Commandant (Communication), conducted a special cleanliness drive at the Rangia railway station premises on Wednesday to promote social awareness and cleanliness. The drive covered the railway station's vehicle parking area, entryway, passenger flow area, and important surrounding areas. The Railway Station Superintendent and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) actively supported the entire programme. SSB officers and personnel jointly conducted various activities to remove garbage from the premises, properly collect plastic waste, and ensure a clean environment. During the campaign, the SSB team educated travellers, local shopkeepers, and other citizens about the importance of cleanliness. People were encouraged to maintain cleanliness in public places, dispose of garbage in designated areas, and fulfil their responsibilities in creating a clean and healthy environment. The message of 'Cleanliness is Service' was prominently promoted on this occasion to further promote awareness and a sense of responsibility towards cleanliness in society.

