Rangia Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organizes Anna Mela-Exhibition at battalion premises

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, organized a Shree Anna (Millets) Mela-Exhibition at the battalion premises on Thursday. The exhibition was inaugurated by HK Gupta, Commandant, SSB, 24 Battalion.

In his inaugural speech Gupta said that the main objective of the event was to increase awareness about coarse grains (Shree Anna) and their nutritional value to the public, and to promote a healthy lifestyle. He also highlighted the multifaceted benefits of Millets, stating that coarse grains are not only beneficial for health but also play a vital role in the country's food security and the economic strength of farmers. He urged all personnel and their families to incorporate millets into their daily diet. On this occasion, delicious traditional dishes and sweets made from approximately 35 types of millets were prepared, including nutritious foods made from coarse grains like ragi, bajra, sorghum, kodo, and others.

During the programme, the force personnel and members of the review family were provided with detailed information about the preparation of millet-based foods, their nutritional value, health benefits, and their inclusion in daily diets. It was also explained that millets are extremely useful in preventing diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and other ailments. Following this, millet dishes and sweets were served to all personnel and review family members present at the exhibition.

