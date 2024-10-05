Assam: District-level art competition held at Biswanath College of Education

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The District Child Protection Unit, Biswanath in collaboration with Child Helpline, Biswanath organized a district level art competition on theme ‘Child Marriage, Child Labour’, essay competition and poster making competition on ‘Negative Impacts of Child Marriage and Child Labour in the Society’ at the auditorium of Biswanath college of education, Biswanath Chariali on Tuesday. A total of 80 students from various educational institutions of the greater Biswanath Chariali area participated in the event. A signature campaign was also organized by District Child Protection Unit, Biswanath for awareness on child protection mechanisms. All the guests from various departments and participants joined the signature campaign. An exhibition-cum-mela was also organized where handmade bags, stands, folders, diyas, papad, namkeens and various food items by the inmates of Gramin Child Care Institution.

The event was graced by the presence of several guests, including Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, DC, Biswanath, Dhrubajyoti Das, ACS, ADC, Pratishaa Dutta, ACS, EO, officials from District Child Protection Unit and Child Helpline, Biswanath, representatives from the District Team Poshan and DHEW, along with all Block Officials of Biswanath ICDS.

