Assam: Ranoj Pegu Addresses Silchar Result Controversy; AHSEC Investigates

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is investigating a situation where students in Silchar, Cachar district, did not receive the results that were announced on Thursday.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu mentioned on a social media platform on Friday that the matter has been quickly resolved.

Taking to X, Pegu wrote, “AHSEC is looking into the matter of some students from Cachar not receiving marks in English subject. It is being resolved expeditiously.”