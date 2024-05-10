Assam: Ranoj Pegu Addresses Silchar Result Controversy; AHSEC Investigates

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is investigating a situation where students in Silchar, Cachar district, did not receive the results that were announced on Thursday.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu mentioned on a social media platform on Friday that the matter has been quickly resolved.
Taking to X, Pegu wrote, “AHSEC is looking into the matter of some students from Cachar not receiving marks in English subject. It is being resolved expeditiously.”
Earlier, a controversial scenario loomed large as numerous students in Assam's Silchar were furious after they were deprived of their results due to an unfortunate mistake.
This latest development comes just hours after the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results of the AHSEC Class 12 examinations online today.
Institutions such as Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School, GC College, and Holy Cross HS School, among others, have had to bear the brunt of this oversight, infuriating students and educators alike.
Expressing frustration, the Principal of Ramanuj Senior Secondary School Purnadeep Chanda stated that their overall results are satisfactory but added that there has been an unprecedented issue with the council this time around.
The Principal revealed that the mark sheets of students appearing for the English examination in the science stream show them as absent, leaving them in a state of anxiety.
Many students along with their parents have been left dismayed by this costly error.
Meanwhile, the school authorities are actively seeking resolution, with plans to engage with the Council to address the issue promptly.
This distressing incident sheds light on the significance of meticulous examination processes and the need for timely punitive measures to uphold the integrity of the education system.
