Assam: Ranoj Pegu Dismisses Reports of Paper Leak in Cachar

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, has strongly criticized the reports of question paper leak on the first day of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations.
Following earlier reports of the circulation of question paper over mobile phones in the Cachar district of Assam, Pegu dismissed them as fake.
He stated that the claim of a question paper leak is untrue. The Cachar district administration and superintendent of police have been sent to the relevant examination centre to investigate the matter.
After conducting a probe, the police confirmed that the reports of the leak were false and no such incident took place.
Taking to his official X account, Ranoj Pegu wrote, "The reports of HSLC examination question paper leak in Cachar District are fake. Authorities are currently probing the origins of this false news and will enforce legal measures accordingly."
The reports of a suspected question paper leak at Banskandi Nena Mia HS School in Cachar surfaced earlier in the day. The news emerged after the images of a question paper were shared online and went viral.
Hyder Hussain Majumdar, a teacher posted at the examination center, has been incriminated in the alleged leak of the question paper in Cachar.
Notably, the high school examination (HSLC Exam 2024) in Assam started today. In order to ensure a smooth and controversy-free examination process, the concerned authorities have imposed stringent security measures.
Significantly, this news follows the introduction of a bill by the Assam government to combat exam-related malpractices, including cheating, during the current Budget session of the state assembly.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Mathematics question papers were leaked in the Cachar district of Assam on March 6.
According to the sources, the paper went viral on the second day of the HSLC exam within the first 15 minutes of the mathematics exam.
A few images of the question paper also gained popularity on social media, and it was believed that the document was stolen from a Lakhipur test centre.
