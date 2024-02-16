Assam: Ranoj Pegu Dismisses Reports of Paper Leak in Cachar

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, has strongly criticized the reports of question paper leak on the first day of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations.

Following earlier reports of the circulation of question paper over mobile phones in the Cachar district of Assam, Pegu dismissed them as fake.

He stated that the claim of a question paper leak is untrue. The Cachar district administration and superintendent of police have been sent to the relevant examination centre to investigate the matter.

After conducting a probe, the police confirmed that the reports of the leak were false and no such incident took place.

Taking to his official X account, Ranoj Pegu wrote, "The reports of HSLC examination question paper leak in Cachar District are fake. Authorities are currently probing the origins of this false news and will enforce legal measures accordingly."