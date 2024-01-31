OMR sheets to be introduced in HSLC exams: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Around 4.27 lakh students to appear in HSLC exam in 913 centres under CCTV surveillance

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In order to make the students of the state competitive examination-friendly, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has introduced OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets in the HSLC (High Schools Leaving Certificate) examinations in 2024.

Speaking to the media today, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “OMR sheets are in use in all competitive examinations these days. The students of Assam under the SEBA should be OMR sheet-friendly. Taking that into account, for the first time, SEBA will introduce OMR sheets for half of the questions in the HSLC examinations in 2024. We used OMR sheet question papers as the trial run in the recently concluded Gunotsav.”

According to sources, the SEBA is ready to conduct the HSLC examinations in 2024 with newly introduced OMR-based question papers in four subjects: English, mathematics, general science, and social sciences. OMR sheets will have 45 questions carrying as many marks (credits), besides questions in traditional styles (subjective) carrying 45 marks. Internal assessments will carry ten marks. Invigilators will provide both OMR sheets and answer booklets for the questions in traditional styles. The students will have to use either blue or black pens on the OMR sheets. The SEBA will instruct the students in detail on their admit cards.

According to SEBA sources, it will conduct the HSLC examinations in 913 centres under CCTV surveillance from February 16 to March 24, 2024. Around 4.27 lakh students will appear in the examinations.