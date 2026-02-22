Assam: Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: An initiative drive for the “Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana” held in Kokrajhar concluded recently at Gaurang High School, Ramfalbil Higher Secondary School, Aflagaon High School, Alayaran High School, Alari High School, Bongshigaon High School, Baldiabathan High School, Bhotgaon High School, Simborgaon Higher Secondary School, Jainari High School, Bashbari High School, Rainadabri High School, Nayekgaon J. Priya High School and Salakati High School, marking a significant step in promoting national awareness and patriotism among students.

Sources said the initiative was spearheaded by the Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya in collaboration with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including ex-servicemen and esteemed academicians.

Retired Army Captain (Hony) Karna Kumar Brahma presently performing as Zila Sainik Welfare Officer of Kokrajhar, extended a warm welcome to the guests and participants, setting the stage for an insightful and inspiring event. The primary objective of the drive was to enhance understanding and encourage holistic development and capacity building among students. The initiative focused on key thematic areas, including- instilling a sense of national pride and responsibility among students, educating students about India’s defense forces and their contributions, promoting awareness and appreciation of India’s rich cultural heritage and initiative towards nurturing responsible and aware citizens, aligning with the broader vision of national growth and unity. The event concluded on a high note, with participants expressing enthusiasm and appreciation for the knowledge and values imparted through the programme.

Captain Brahma intimated that the Zila Sainik Welfare Office Kokrajhar in collaboration with the ex-servicemen of Kokrajhar district had conducted various programmes time to time such as cleaning programme as a part of Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, tree plantation programme looking view of “Green India, Clean India”, cycle riding, programme and regular exercise which is important part to keep self-fitness of our life with the theme “Fight Obesity - Fitness Meets Fun on the Move” etc.

Also Read: Kokrajhar to conduct additional First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs, VVPATs