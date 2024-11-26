Assam: Dibrugarh University leads cloth donation-cum-tree plantation drive

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A cloth donation-cum-tree plantation drive was organized as a collaborative effort of Dibrugarh University NSS PG Unit , DUPGSU, FIPI Dibrugarh University Chapter and Nakhyotro NGO on Sunday under the guidance of Dr. Amar Upadhyaya, Programme Officer, DU NSS PG Unit. The drive took place in two phase. A magnanimous collection (5000 pieces) of clean old and unused clothes, shoes and other accessories were collected from students and faculty members of the university as well as from general public in the month of October.

The donations were then segregated and packed according to the size, gender and type. On November 24, on the occasion of Lachit Divas, a team led by Khamiranjan Bhuyan, Social Service Secretary, DUPGSU and Samiran Bhattacharya, NSS Senior Volunteer along with the members of Nakhyotro NGO and carried out the drive in five different locations of Dibrugarh District- Behating Tea Estate, Durgapur Tea Estate, Barbaruah Tea Estate , Jamirah Tea Estate and Dipu Line, Jamirah.

The drive started in Durgapur Tea Estate with a short talk highlighting the purpose the event and of NSS in community empowerment followed by distribution of the donations received among the underprivileged population of the tea garden. Thereafter the team travelled to Barbaruah Tea Estate where the birth anniversary of the great warrior Lachit Borpukhan was celebrated by lighting of an earthen lamp as a symbol of respect and tribute. Students of the Barbaruah T.E. L.P. School took part in the event and gave speeches on Lachit Borpukhan. They were gifted tree saplings as a token of appreciation for their active participation. The beginning of the tree plantation drive was marked by planting saplings of Syzygium jambos (Jamu) in the school campus. Saplings of Delonix regia (Krishnachura) and Mimusops elengi (Bokul) were also planted in Behating T.E, Jamira T.E. and Dipu Line. Clothes were distributed in these areas. The cloth-donation drive brought relief and happiness to many individuals. The efforts of all contributors were remarkable and appreciable.

Also Read: Assam: Raax Mahotsov in Pathsala enters 10th day

Also Watch: