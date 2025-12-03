Social media threatens reading habit, Say leaders at Silchar Book Fair inauguration

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHA: The fast-decreasing habit of book reading was the focal point at the inaugural function of the sgecond edition of Silchar Book Fair organized by Assam State Publication Board here on Monday evening. Right from the Education Minister, Dr Ranoj Pegu, who presided over the programme, to Professor Partha Chatterjee, who ceremonially inaugurated the fair, mainly concentrated on the serious decline in book reading habit which has been constantly usurped by the rampant use of social media. Eminent journalist Dr Chatterjee, who shaped the Mass Communication Department of the Assam University two decades back, said that only reading books could widen the horizon of imagination and sharpen the intellect, while excessive use of social media shrinks both the imagination as well as intellect. The same observation was echoed in the speech of Dr Pegu who stressed on building up a habit of book reading. MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha also spoke at the function.

