Assam Releases Draft Electoral Roll 2027 with Detailed Voter Statistics

OUR BUREAU

SILCHAR: Offices of the district election officers (DEOs) of the state published the Draft Electoral Roll, 2027, for all assembly constituencies under their respective jurisdiction on Thursday. According to the published draft electoral rolls, Cachar district has a total of 14,00,489 registered electors comprising 7,00,342 male voters, 7,00,140 female voters, and seven voters belonging to the third gender category. The constituency wise voter strength and polling station details are as follows: Lakhipur has 1,79,797 electors across 222 polling stations, Udharbond has 1,87,275 electors (231 polling stations) Katigorah has 2,15,980 electors (280 polling stations), Borkhola has 2,07,603 electors (258 polling stations), Silchar has 2,14,032 electors (257 polling stations), Sonai has 1,97,583 electors (245 polling stations), and Dholai (SC) has 1,98,219 electors (240 polling stations).

DIBRUGARH: The Draft Electoral Roll, 2027, was formally published on Thursday by the District Election Officer, Dibrugarh, Bikram Kairi, in the presence of the Election Officer, Dibrugarh, Mayurakhi Dutta, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and representatives of national and state-recognised political parties of the district. As per the Draft Electoral Roll, 87-Chabua Lahowal constituency has a total of 1,79,230 voters, including 86,083 males, 93,146 females, and 1 transgender; 88-Dibrugarh constituency has 1,98,322 voters, including 94,223 males, 10,4097 females, and 2 transgenders; 89-Khowang constituency has 1,58,241 voters, including 76,594 males, 81,644 females, and 3 transgenders; 90-Duliajan constituency has 1,78,281 voters, including 86,179 males, 92,099 females, and 3 transgenders; 91-Tingkhong constituency has 1,78,805 voters, including 86,210 males and 92,595 females; and 92-Naharkatia constituency has 1,56,764 voters, including 76,511 males, 80,252 females, and 1 transgender.

NALBARI: As per the draft electoral roll, Barkhetri Assembly Constituency has 2,25,268 voters, comprising 1,16,077 male voters, 1,09,190 female voters, and one third-gender voter. Nalbari Assembly Constituency has a total of 2,01,315 voters, including 1,02,364 male voters and 98,951 female voters. No third-gender voter has been recorded in this constituency. Similarly, Tihu Assembly Constituency has 2,05,937 voters, comprising 1,05,277 male voters, 1,00,659 female voters, and one third-gender voter.