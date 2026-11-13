Draft Electoral Roll 2027 Unveiled Across Assam with Updated Voter Figures

OUR BUREAU

ORANG: Offices of the district election officers (DEOs) of the state published the Draft Electoral Roll, 2027, for all assembly constituencies under their respective jurisdiction on Thursday.

The Udalguri DEO has published the Draft Electoral Roll, 2027, for all four Assembly constituencies in the district.

According to an official press note, the draft electoral roll in Udalguri has recorded a total of 7,01,769 voters, comprising 3,47,456 male voters, 3,54,306 female voters, and seven voters belonging to the third gender category. January 1, 2027, has been fixed as the qualifying date.

The constituency-wise voter figures show that Bhergaon LAC (45) has 1,61,536 voters, Udalguri (ST) LAC (46) has 1,71,164 voters, Mazbat LAC (47) has 1,87,568 voters, while Tangla LAC (48) has 1,81,501 voters. Eligible citizens have been invited to submit claims and objections, if any, by December 11, 2026.

KOKRAJHAR: The Draft Electoral Roll for No. 43 Tamulpur (Scheduled Tribe) and No. 44 Goreswar Legislative Assembly Constituencies under Tamulpur Election District were officially published on Thursday.

Sources from the DIPRO, Tamulpur, informed that the draft rolls, prepared with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, were formally unveiled by the District Election Officer at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Tamulpur.

According to the published data, No. 43 Tamulpur Legislative Assembly Constituency has a total of 2,15,821 electors, comprising 1,08,409 male voters, 1,07,411 female voters, and one third-gender voter, across 250 polling stations. Similarly, No. 44 Goreswar Legislative Assembly Constituency has a total of 2,07,413 electors, including 1,03,569 male voters and 1,03,844 female voters, across 234 polling stations, including two newly added polling stations.

TEZPUR: The Draft Photo Electoral Roll for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2026-27 was published on Thursday for all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sonitpur district, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

According to the District Election Office, a total of 5,097 new voters have been enrolled since the final publication of the Electoral Roll 2026, while 3,589 names have been deleted on account of death or shifting out of the district. In addition, electors who have shifted their residence to Sonitpur district have also been included in the Electoral Roll.

Taking these changes into account, a net increase of 3,386 electors across all five LACs of Sonitpur district has been recorded since the last final Special Summary Revision. Following the rationalisation of polling stations during the revision process, the total number of polling stations in the district has been reduced by one, from 1,231 to 1,230.

The Draft Electoral Roll comprises 9,67,086 electors, including 4,78,643 male, 4,88,426 female, and 17 third-gender electors. The Legislative Assembly Constituency-wise distribution of electors and polling stations is as follows: 65-Dhekiajuli has 2,25,030 electors (1,12,942 male, 1,12,086 female and 2 third-gender) across 286 polling stations; 66-Barchalla has 1,91,006 electors (95,735 male, 95,265 female and 6 third-gender) across 250 polling stations; 67-Tezpur has 1,77,415 electors (85,689 male, 91,722 female and 4 third-gender) across 224 polling stations; 68-Rangapara has 1,69,927 electors (82,523 male, 87,400 female and 4 third-gender) across 214 polling stations; and 69-Naduar has 2,03,708 electors (1,01,754 male, 1,01,953 female and 1 third-gender) across 256 polling stations.