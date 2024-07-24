Assam: Noted music director Ramen Baruah missing

Guwahati: Renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah, 84, has been missing since Monday morning after he left his home in the Latasil area to visit a nearby temple. CCTV footage captured him near the Gauhati High Court around 10:08 a.m., but he has not been seen after that. Authorities, including the Assam Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have conducted extensive searches along the banks of the Brahmaputra and surrounding areas, but no leads have emerged.

