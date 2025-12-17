Assam: Renowned physician of Bongaigaon Dr Murarilal Agrawala passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Renowned physician of Bongaigaon, Dr Murarilal Agrawala (popularly known as Dr ML Agrawala), passed away suddenly on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Known for his simplicity, warmth, and humble nature, Dr Agrawala was a familiar and trusted name in the region, and countless people benefited from his compassionate medical care.

Born in Pathsala, Dr Agrawala completed his early education there. He earned his MBBS degree from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, in 1974, and later obtained his MD in Medicine from the same institution in 1979. In the same year, he started a small clinic in Bongaigaon, providing accessible healthcare by charging a nominal fee of just five rupees. In 1985, he established Bongaigaon’s first private hospital, SM Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, marking a significant milestone in the city’s medical history.

Floral tributes were paid in his memory by numerous organizations, including the Shri Agrawal Samaj Sabha, Marwari Sammelan, Marwari Yuva Manch, Terapanth Sabha, Shri Digambar Jain Samaj, Indian Medical Association, Greater Bongaigaon Chamber of Commerce, Bongaigaon Municipal Board, Ellora Science Forum, Bongaigaon Chemist and Druggist Association, Brahmin Vipra Samaj Pragatisheel Navyuvak Sangh, Krishi Vikas Sangh, Bar Association, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Floral tributes were also offered by the MLA of Bongaigaon, Diptimayee Choudhury, and the district administration, led by District Commissioner Navdeep Pathak. Several local nursing homes and individuals also paid their respects.

In recognition of his lifelong dedication and service, traders across Bongaigaon kept their establishments closed from the morning as a mark of respect. During his funeral procession, people stood on both sides of the roads with folded hands, offering their heartfelt homage.

Various social organizations and individuals described his passing as a great loss to the entire Bongaigaon society and bowed in reverence to his invaluable service to humanity. Dr Agrawala is survived by his son, Dr Vikas Agrawal, his daughter, Dr Suchi Chakravarty, and a close-knit family.

