Assam: Repeated floods devastate Kenduguri farmers, yet hope persists

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two devastating floods this year inundated Kenduguri village under Morongi mouza near Numaligarh, completely destroying standing paddy crops. The strong current of floodwaters damaged the sluice gate of the Nabil agricultural embankment, submerging the entire agricultural area and wiping out vast tracts of paddy fields.

After the floodwaters receded, local farmers once again tilled their land and began cultivating winter paddy. However, their hopes were shattered barely a month later when another round of flooding struck the area, causing further destruction.

Despite these repeated setbacks, farmers of the area - Ratool Rajbongshi, Bakul Saikia, Arun Gogoi, and Kushal Orang - have not lost heart. They have resumed agricultural activities by cultivating rabi crops across large stretches of farmland. At present, mustard is being sown on 50 bighas of land, pumpkin on 27 bighas, and peas on 10 bighas.

It is noteworthy that after the sluice gate of the Nabil agricultural embankment was damaged during the floods, creating a chaotic situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had assured the immediate reconstruction of the structure. However, to date, the Water Resources Department has not initiated any work to rebuild the sluice gate.

Meanwhile, farmers Ratool Rajbongshi, Bakul Saikia, and Arun Gogoi stated that for the ongoing rabi cultivation, seeds and fertilizers have been supplied solely by the Social Development Department of Numaligarh Refinery. Unfortunately, the Agriculture Department of the Assam government has not extended any support to the farmers in their agricultural efforts.

