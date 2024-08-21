Assam Resident Accused of Aiding Bangladeshi Nationals in Illegal Entry to India

GUWAHATI: The Sukhsar police in South Salmara-Mankachar district, Assam, has arrested one Ali Hussain on the charge of helping Bangladeshi nationals to enter Assam illegally.

The arrest follows one on Monday night when Dhubri police detained a Bangladeshi woman at Jogmaya Ghat for having entered the country without any valid documents.

Arrested a couple of days earlier, the woman reported that brokers from both Bangladesh and India respectively had facilitated 16 Bangladeshi nationals, and transported them to India, showing them through the open Sukhsar border, and named the brokers as Halim and Ali.

This development had seen the South Salmara-Mankachar district police out in hunt of both the brokers and the said sixteen individuals.

The police arrested Ali Hussain in a raid on his residence in the area of Hajirhat under Sukhsar police station and presented him before the court today. After questioning, the charge of smuggling of livestock against him that helped the Bangladeshi nationals to enter India illegally was slapped by the police.

But, Ali Hussain denied the charges, and according to him, the charges were baseless. He also said that the police implicated him in the false case.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) located in Meghalaya had apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals between the International border.

The BSF stated that on Monday, its alert troops successfully thwarted the operation at the international border under the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

While the operation was on, three Bangladeshi national, two male and a female, with three Indian facilitators were arrested.

The BSF highlighted that with recent tensions in Bangladesh and a very weak state of law and order presently there, the troops at Meghalaya have further laid emphasis on surveillance and tightened up the domination along the Indo-Bangla Border to curb this type of illegal grid-crossing and maintain national security.

Illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian employees are being rounded up and handed over to the concerned police station to take further legal action.