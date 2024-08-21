Assam: Residents Near Dibrugarh FCI Godown Struggle with Rice Weevil Infestation, Locals Blame Poor Storage Practices

DIBRUGARH: The residents staying near the vicinity of Food Corporation of India(FCI) godown in Chaulkhowa, Dibrugarh are having a harrowing time due to the spreading of rice weevil in the entire locality.

The local residents alleged that rice weevil flies come out from the FCI godown and are spreading in the entire area causing immense problem. The rice weevils can fly upto a distance but not harmful to humans or pets and don’t carry any disease. However, they can cause damage to stored food products, gardens and plants.

“When the food grains are not stored properly and fumigation is not done properly, the rice weevil increases. Due to poor storage of food grains in FCI godowns the rice weevils increase,” a local resident alleged.

He further said, “We can’t open our windows in the day time because the flies will enter. For last several months we are facing the problem but even after knowing everything the FCI has not taken any step to control the pests.”

According to the allegation by the locals, rice weevil menace has been happening in the area for last several years and the authority concerned has not done anything. “No fumigation or spraying has been done to control the flies. The FCI godown got fund for fumigation but they don’t use the fund for fumigation,” a source alleged.

Talking to The Sentinel, Adarash Borsaikia, Divisional Manager, FCI, Dibrugarh said, “We have controlled the pests by spraying and fumigation. Due to recent flood and waterlogging, the insects has spread in the entire area and the FCI godown at Chaulkhowa. Last month due to incessant rain, road towards the godown was waterlogged. We have faced difficulty in unloading the foodgrains. But we have taken all precautionary measures and controlled the pests.”

“It is not rice weevil because rice weevil cannot fly high. It is some kind of other insect which has spread. But after spraying and fumigation, it was controlled. During every rainy season it happens because the flies comes from different areas,” Borsaikia said.

He said, “The Chaulkhowa FCI godown has a capacity of 17600 metric tonnes and supply is mostly done in two districts, Charaideo and Dibrugarh. The food grains were given to 47 societies across the districts. We are hundred per cent pest free.”

Also Read: Assam: National Seminar on Ethnic Identities and Multiculturalism Held at Dr. Birinchi Kr Baruah College, Puranigudam

Also Watch: