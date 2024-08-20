Assam: Two arrested for allegedly sexually molesting girl in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police arrested two persons for allegedly sexually molesting a girl in Dibrugarh on Sunday. According to reports, the girl, who works in a private shop was returning to her home in Milan Nagar, suddenly two person came in a bike and molested her.

The incident happened at Milan Nagar area on Sunday evening. The apprehended accused has been identified as Tanmoy Rajbaruah and Biman Saikia.

“I was returning back from my work on Sunday evening. Suddenly, two youths came on a bike and held me. They dragged me in an isolated place and taking advantage of the darkness, they molested me,” the victim said.

She added, “Somehow I managed to run away from their clutches and filed an FIR at Milan Nagar police outpost.”

Meanwhile, police arrested both of them and the victim identified them. Both of them were sent to judicial custody.

