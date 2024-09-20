Assam: Residents Protest Against Smart Meters, Return Them to Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office in Symbolic Gesture

DEMOW: People were demanding to cut the smart meters connection and provide the old meter connection during a continuous protest campaign against smart meters in front of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL. The Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL was unable to address this problem appropriately, and on Thursday the villages of Bokota, Sukanpukhuri, and a few more around were affected. The smart meters were brought to the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL by residents living close to Demow. By following Assamese tradition a smart meter was brought in a xorai and it was covered with banana leaf the rest of the smart meters were brought in hand. Initially, they attempted to give the smart meters to an official from the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL, but the official declined to accept the smart meter.

Later, the smart meters were kept in front of the gate of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL on Thursday.

