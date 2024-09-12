Demow Residents Protest Against Smart Meters and High Electricity Bills with Support from Multiple Organizations

DEMOW: A protest programme against smart meters and excessive electricity bills through them was held on Tuesday in front of the gate of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL, with the support of the people of Demow and the surrounding areas and in association with ATASU, AASAA, AYM, KMSS, CMSS, and Demow Regional Committees. The protesters shouted slogans against the Power Department and said the loot in the name of smart meters should be stopped. They demanded to cut smart meter connection and provide the old meter connection. On Tuesday, there was heavy police presence in front of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL gate during the demonstration. Higher-ranking officials of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL and the Demow Circle Officer visited the demonstration site in front of the office's gate and heard about the issues people were having with smart meters.

The protestors' questions were answered by a higher-ranking officer from the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL.

