Assam :Cyclone ‘Remal’ affects normal life in Dima Hasao

Haflong: Cyclone ‘Remal’ has severely disrupted normal life in Dima Hasao. The cyclone caused extensive damage, leading to the washing away of roads between Haflong and Silchar near Kapurcherra and Dimbrucherra and the settlement of railway tracks at three locations between New Haflong and Dittokchera.

Consequently, several train services have been affected. Train 15616 (SCL-GHY fast passenger) was short-terminated at Dittakcherra and returned to Silchar. Train 15618 (DLCR-GHY Exp.) was short-terminated at Baroigram and returned to Durlavchera. Train 15615 (GHY-SCL Exp.) was cancelled from Guwahati today.

At Haflong, a BSNL tower has been damaged, posing threats to life and property. Many trees have been uprooted, power lines were damaged in several areas, and dwelling houses in a few villages have also been impacted. Although the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, no loss of human life has been reported so far.

