Haflong: Though there has been claim for completion of Balacherra-Harangajao stretch of the East-West Corridor by March 2024 but in reality there is no hope of meeting the target period as claimed since one of the in-charge working near Durbin tilla informed that it would take more than two months to complete that portion.

The work for 4-laning of Balachera – Harangajao section of NH-54 (ext.) in Assam was awarded by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) on 31.10.2017 on EPC mode at a cost of Rs.519.30 crore. The appointed date was declared on 26.12.2017.

The work was allotted to a construction company and a timeframe of 30 months had been given to the firm. Hence, the project was slated to be completed in June 2020.

Earlier also the target period of the completion of the work was declared by the end of 2023.

The 3.300km Sourastrata—Silchar four lane National Highway is the dream project of the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Bajpayee and the construction was started in 1998.

This stretch of Mahasarak or East – West corridor stands on the way to the completion of 3.300km Sourastrata—Silchar four lane National Highway and became the point of attraction to all the people who have been eagerly waiting for the completion of the 3.300km Sourastrata—Silchar four lane National Highway.

