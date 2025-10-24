Journalist Assault: Drunken Youths Attack Reporters in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Morigaon police arrested Manab Haldar (19 years) and Rajdeep Bordoloi (19 years) of Na-Bheti, Morigaon town, and Krishna Bora (18 years) of Bakorigaon, Morigaon town, who attacked two Morigaon-based reporters, Manabendra Dev Nath of Pratidin Time, and the camera person of DY365, Abuddin Rahman. A case under sections PS C/N-262/25, 126(2), 117(2)/ 109/303(2)/ 324(4)/3(5) BNS has been registered at Morigaon Sadar police station and the three arrested sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

The scribes were brutally attacked by a group of drunken youths at Lathabori while they were on their way home at around 9 pm on October 21. The duo sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati. The attack has sparked widespread concern in the district.

According to information, the youths jumped on the scribes when they protested against them consuming alcohol in a public place. The youths also snatched away the duo’s mobile phones and broke them before fleeing the spot.

In a similar incident, one Himangsu Tamuly of Prag News, Mayong, was attacked and severely injured during the night of Navami in Morigaon town.

