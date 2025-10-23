Top Headlines

Tragic Hit-and-Run in Guwahati: Family Seeks Justice for Teen Victim

Anurag Kashyap, a 19-year-old, died after being hit by a speeding car in Jayanagar; the police launched an investigation to trace the driver
Guwahati: In a tragic hit-and-run incident, 19-year-old Anurag Kashyap lost his life after being struck by a speeding Hyundai i20 N Line on Jayanagar Main Road in the early hours of the day.

According to reports, the car driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he hit Anurag while he was crossing the road. The incident took place between 3:20 AM and 3:45 AM.. His friend, Suvagya Das, who witnessed the crash, rushed him to GNRC Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:30 AM.

A resident of Lichu Bari, Prag Enclave, Anurag was known for his warmth and cheerful personality. His sudden death has left his widowed mother and friends heartbroken.

Police have registered a case at Dispur Police Station, but efforts to identify the driver have been hampered by blurred CCTV footage showing an unclear number plate.

Friends and family have appealed for public support and urged the authorities to ensure that the culprit is brought to justice, saying they will not rest until those responsible are punished.

