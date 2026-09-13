Assam: Retired Policeman Arrested for Allegedly Killing Son in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A shocking incident has been reported from Jabrikuchi under Sarthebari police station in Barpeta district, where a retired policeman allegedly killed his own son. The deceased has been identified as Buddhadev Boro, while his father, Shaniram Boro, a retired policeman, has been arrested by Sarthebari police in connection with the incident. During questioning, Shaniram Boro reportedly made a statement to the police, saying, "He was going to kill me, so I killed him."

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