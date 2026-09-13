Assam News

Assam: Retired Policeman Arrested for Allegedly Killing Son in Barpeta

Retired policeman Shaniram Boro was arrested for allegedly killing his son Buddhadev Boro in Jabrikuchi, Barpeta, telling police he acted in self-defence.
Man kills son
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A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A shocking incident has been reported from Jabrikuchi under Sarthebari police station in Barpeta district, where a retired policeman allegedly killed his own son. The deceased has been identified as Buddhadev Boro, while his father, Shaniram Boro, a retired policeman, has been arrested by Sarthebari police in connection with the incident. During questioning, Shaniram Boro reportedly made a statement to the police, saying, "He was going to kill me, so I killed him."

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